Interim charge-sheet prepared in Intezar murder case

KARACHI: Police have prepared an interim charge-sheet in the murder case of Intezar Ahmed, and submitted it to the district public prosecutor.

According to sources, nine policeman have been booked for involvement in the murder of Intezar, a young man who was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle in the Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of DHA on January 13.

Eight of the policemen, who were detained earlier, have been booked for murder, sources said.

The interim charge-sheet will be submitted in court after two days.

Sources added former ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider was not found to be directly involved in the incident, however, the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case has asked Haider to appear before it on Friday.

Haider was removed from his post after it was learned that two of his squad officials, Bilal and Daniyal, were involved in the shooting.

Moreover, AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sanaullah Abbasi has directed the JIT to include Intezar’s father in the complete inquiry to ensure its transparency.

Intezar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Madiha Kayani, who was accompanying Intezar at the time of the incident, had recorded their statements before the JIT on February 19.

Ahmed showed the JIT members CCTV pictures and videos of the incident and asked if it looks to them like a targeted killing.

He said that the ACLC officials identified his son and then shot him dead.

On February 12, the Sindh Home Department formed a new JIT to probe the murder case on the instructions of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, after Intezar’s father expressed dissatisfaction at the previous JIT.