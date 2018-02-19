Intezar's father, friend Madiha appear before new JIT

Intezar was studying in Malaysia after completing his A-levels in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The father of Intezar Ahmed, a young man who was killed in an illegal police ambush last month in Karachi, appeared today before the new joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case.

Intezar, 19, was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13.

At the time of the incident, Intezar was accompanied by his friend Madiha Kayani, who also recorded her statement with the JIT today.

Intezar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, showed the JIT members CCTV pictures and videos of the incident and asked if it looks to them like a targeted killing.

Intezar's vehicle on the night of the incident - Geo

He said that the ACLC officials identified his son and then shot him dead.

Ishtiaq’s counsel told the media after their visit that his client is satisfied with the new JIT, adding that he hopes justice will be served in the case.

The counsel said further that the JIT is recording the statements of all those involved in the case.



Earlier, on Jan 26, Ishtiaq and Kayani had recorded their statements before the first JIT formed to probe the case as well. However, Ishtiaq had cast doubt on that probe team and demanded a fresh JIT.

Following the incident, ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider was removed from his post after it was learned that two of his squad officials — Bilal and Daniyal — were involved in the shooting.

Eight suspects are under arrest in the case, including SHO Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal and Shahid.

On February 12, the Sindh Home Department formed a new JIT to probe the murder case on the instructions of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.



"On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Sindh vice letter No.5229-30/AIGP/OPS-III/2018 dated 08.02.2018 and with the approval of Chief Minister of Sindh, a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) is hereby constituted in case FIR No.16/2018 u/s 302/34 PPP of Police Station Darakshan, Karachi regarding killing of Intizar Ahmed s/o Ishtique Ahmed," the notification reads.



The six-member JIT includes Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Azad Khan, officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Intelligence Branch (IB) Sindh, Special Branch and Military Intelligence.



"The JIT shall investigate/interrogate the matter within fifteen (15) days and submit the report to this department for further necessary action," states the notification.

The new JIT, after being formed, had summoned Ishtiaq to record his statement today.