Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 23 2018
By
SNSaeed Niazi

Reham claims Imran relies on Bushra for political decision-making

By
SNSaeed Niazi

Friday Feb 23, 2018

LONDON: Broadcast journalist Reham Khan, Imran Khan’s former wife, said Thursday her ex-husband announced the intra-party elections' date on political advice provided by Bushra Wattoo — now his third wife.

In an interview here with the Mail Online, she reiterated her allegations that her former husband was in contact with his current wife while still married to her and that the new bride made key political decisions for Khan to follow.

Reham slammed her ex-spouse, saying the wedding photos appear as if Imran Khan has become distant from the 'Naya Pakistan' he aspires to create.

She said the wedding was a public relations (PR) stunt and the “cringe-worthy photos” were issued to the media to dupe the public into thinking that the couple were pious people.

“To have a woman veiled head to toe, he has alienated a lot of people,” she added.

Reham claimed that Imran takes instructions from the 'soothsayer' wife, which is why many are now questioning their trust in him.

"One of the biggest things is this woman making decisions. Even if she wasn't a spiritual guide, she is getting to choose dates of intra-party elections".

She recalled that her relationship with Imran was a perfect one as they had no arguments or disagreements until the time she received a text message from him stating their marriage was over.

October 31, 2016 — the divorce date — was their first wedding anniversary, she added.

She further claimed, "Imran was in contact with Bushra three years ago when I was his wife; he is not the truthful man.

"I knew they got married on January 1, [but] he revealed it later; this is exactly what he did after marrying me and then announcing after two months."

Reham said the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was relying heavily on his new wife to help him make important decisions in the run-up to Pakistan's July elections when he hopes to become Prime Minister.

“He doesn't do anything without her instructions,” said the BBC presenter. “She is his spiritual guide. She tells him what to do and when to do it.”

She said that refusing to show the third wife's face in the wedding pictures did not go down well in Pakistan.

“It is all about numbers. She is a soothsayer and this has brought a lot of criticism against him in Pakistan. These type of practices are frowned upon. We don't see it as very acceptable to rely on numbers in Pakistan," Reham Khan said.

“She chose the date for intra-party elections. She says what he should be doing next. If she says stay in the mountains, he does that and he comes down when she says.”

“His marriage and her making of decisions have upset his party across the board.

"A lot of the time it was reported that I was going to meetings and meddling in any party affairs. But I never did any of that. I was never consulted about anything.

“One of the biggest things is this woman making decisions. Even if she wasn't a spiritual guide. She is getting to choose dates of intra-party elections.

“He has said he does not make any decisions without her instructions.

“She decided about a candidate and the timing of an intra-party election and then the timing of the marriage in the week following this defeat. We have less than four months before the elections. This is seen as wrong timing for any kind of marriage.”

According to Mail Online, Khawar Fareed Maneka — Wattoo's ex-husband — said they were happily married for 30 years before “problems started erupting when Khan began visiting the house”.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan are coming to the LLF

Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan are coming to the LLF

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ishaq Dar corruption case: Last prosecution witness expected to record statement today

Ishaq Dar corruption case: Last prosecution witness expected to record statement today

Updated 56 minutes ago
Prosecution to proceed with Avenfield reference today

Prosecution to proceed with Avenfield reference today

Updated 2 hours ago
PDMA deputy director, two others injured in Peshawar explosion

PDMA deputy director, two others injured in Peshawar explosion

 Updated 57 minutes ago
TAPI project historical opportuntity to reestablish regional ties: PM Abbasi

TAPI project historical opportuntity to reestablish regional ties: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Prisoner under custody dies in Karachi's Landhi Jail

Prisoner under custody dies in Karachi's Landhi Jail

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
SC to hear contempt case against Daniyal Aziz

SC to hear contempt case against Daniyal Aziz

Updated 2 hours ago
Depriving PML-N hopefuls of Senate tickets unjust, against law: Saad Rafique

Depriving PML-N hopefuls of Senate tickets unjust, against law: Saad Rafique

 Updated 4 hours ago
Security guard killed in Karachi's Mehmoodabad during robbery attempt

Security guard killed in Karachi's Mehmoodabad during robbery attempt

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM