pakistan
Friday Feb 23 2018
Prisoner under custody dies in Karachi's Landhi Jail

Friday Feb 23, 2018

KARACHI: A prisoner held in custody inside the city's Landhi Jail passed away Thursday night, police said, citing his drug issues.

According to the police, the deceased was addicted to drugs and, consequently, the withdrawal exacerbated his condition, following which they decided to move him to a hospital.

However, the prisoner expired on way to the hospital, police stated.

On the other hand, the prisoner's brother alleged that it was police brutality that killed the prisoner.

He claimed his brother was beaten up by the authorities, leading to his death.

The deceased's brother then went on to appeal to the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, as well as Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and other top officials, to take notice of the event.

