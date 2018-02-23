Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

Naseemullah, better known as Naqeebullah Mehsud, was among three tohers who were killed by a police team headed by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar on January 13, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: Police have started an advertising campaign and will make use of social media to arrest 16 accused in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud.



Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by the then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his team on January 13. Anwar and his encounter team went into hiding, however, some members have been arrested by the police.



Photo: Sindh police

Police sources informed Geo News that the campaign was initiated as people are only aware of Rao Anwar and not the other 15 others accused in the case. The pictures of the accused along with their names and identity card numbers will be shown across media platforms.

Sources added that videos of the accused will also be published on social media. A social media cell being led by SSP Malir Adeel Chandio is being formed for this purpose.

According to the police, it will be difficult for the accused to hide after this campaign.

The Ministry of Interior and home ministries of all provinces were issued an alert for the arrest of 16 suspects in the case, Geo News had learnt on Thursday.



Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Aftab Pathan had sent a list, containing names of the 16 police officials including suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, to government institutions including the provincial secretaries, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Pakistan Rangers, and Frontier Corps (FC).

A letter was also sent to the police chiefs of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and all provinces to solicit help in arresting the absconding police personnel. The letter also requested the FIA to add the names of all of the suspects to the Exit Control List (ECL), said sources.