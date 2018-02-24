Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Man allegedly burnt to death over domestic dispute in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

KARACHI: A man was allegedly burnt to death Friday night here in Bilal Colony of the city's New Karachi locale, Geo News reported, over what seems to be a domestic dispute.

Police, under the name of the deceased's brother, filed a case against unidentified persons for the death of Muhammad Kaleem, who had wedded Saima in what was his second marriage three months back.

It also emerged that the couple were fighting for a few days. Police have, therefore, brought Saima, the wife, into the investigation.

Further, relatives of the deceased staged a protest outside the Bilal Colony police station, keeping the dead body with them at the location. Tyres were also burnt during the demonstration.

The relatives alleged that Saima and two of her brothers-in-law have a hand in Kaleem's death.

CCTV footage of dacoity obtained

Geo News has obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a dacoity that took place in New Town earlier on Friday.

The video clip shows two dacoits, who, after robbing a civilian and his wife, escape with cash and jewellery. A case has been filed at the New Town police station.

The footage shows one of the dacoits wearing a helmet in order to conceal his face.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

 Updated 3 hours ago
Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM