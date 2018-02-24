Man allegedly burnt to death over domestic dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was allegedly burnt to death Friday night here in Bilal Colony of the city's New Karachi locale, Geo News reported, over what seems to be a domestic dispute.

Police, under the name of the deceased's brother, filed a case against unidentified persons for the death of Muhammad Kaleem, who had wedded Saima in what was his second marriage three months back.

It also emerged that the couple were fighting for a few days. Police have, therefore, brought Saima, the wife, into the investigation.

Further, relatives of the deceased staged a protest outside the Bilal Colony police station, keeping the dead body with them at the location. Tyres were also burnt during the demonstration.

The relatives alleged that Saima and two of her brothers-in-law have a hand in Kaleem's death.

CCTV footage of dacoity obtained



Geo News has obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a dacoity that took place in New Town earlier on Friday.



The video clip shows two dacoits, who, after robbing a civilian and his wife, escape with cash and jewellery. A case has been filed at the New Town police station.

The footage shows one of the dacoits wearing a helmet in order to conceal his face.