Civilian martyred, three injured in Indian firing at Nakyal sector: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A civilian was martyred and three others injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire at a village in Nakyal sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, a civilian identified as Mohammad Farooq was martyred in the firing. The injured were transferred to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Nakyal.

Pakistan Army, in retaliatory fire, targetted Indian posts, the ISPR statement added.

Less than 24 hours ago, unprovoked cross-border firing by Indian forces claimed life of a 19-year-old civilian, who was working at a crush plant in Titri when he was martyred by the Indian troops.

Earlier this week on Monday, Indian firing along the Line of Control killed an eight-year-old boy in Jajot village. Pakistan Army's retaliatory action killed two Indian soldiers, the ISPR said.

On February 15, Indian forces deployed along the Line of Control targetted a school van and martyred its driver in the Battal sector.

Skirmishes along the Line of Control have seen an increase after the right-wing government of Narendra Modi took power in India.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in less than a month.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.