pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
GEO NEWS

Civilian martyred, three injured in Indian firing at Nakyal sector: ISPR

GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

RAWALPINDI: A civilian was martyred and three others injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire at a village in Nakyal sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, a civilian identified as Mohammad Farooq was martyred in the firing. The injured were transferred to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Nakyal.

Pakistan Army, in retaliatory fire, targetted Indian posts, the ISPR statement added.

Less than 24 hours ago, unprovoked cross-border firing by Indian forces claimed life of a 19-year-old civilian, who was working at a crush plant in Titri when he was martyred by the Indian troops.

Indian forces martyr civilian in unprovoked cross-border firing: ISPR

Pakistan Army targets Indian post in retaliation: ISPR

Earlier this week on Monday, Indian firing along the Line of Control killed an eight-year-old boy in Jajot village. Pakistan Army's retaliatory action killed two Indian soldiers, the ISPR said.

On February 15, Indian forces deployed along the Line of Control targetted a school van and martyred its driver in the Battal sector.

Skirmishes along the Line of Control have seen an increase after the right-wing government of Narendra Modi took power in India.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in less than a month.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

Lahore police nab prime accused in Musharraf suicide attack case

 Updated 6 minutes ago
New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Mashal Khan's father files appeals against ATC verdict

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

 Updated an hour ago
Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

 Updated 3 hours ago
Son of Chinese shipping giant's local partner goes missing from Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

 Updated 2 hours ago
Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Updated 3 hours ago
