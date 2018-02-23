Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian forces martyr civilian in unprovoked cross-border firing: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 23, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Unprovoked cross-border firing by Indian forces claimed life of a 19-year-old civilian, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ISPR, 19-year-old Inzamam Ameen was working at a crush plant in Titri when he was martyred by the Indian troops.

Pakistan Army, in retaliatory fire, targetted an Indian post, the statement added.

Earlier this week on Monday, Indian firing along the Line of Control killed an eight-year-old boy in Jajot village. Pakistan Army's retaliatory action killed two Indian soldiers, the ISPR said.

On February 15, Indian forces deployed along the Line of Control targetted a school van and martyred its driver in the Battal sector.

Skirmishes along the Line of Control have seen an increase after the righ-wing government of Narendra Modi took power in India.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in less than a month.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

 Updated 44 minutes ago
I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

Updated 3 hours ago
NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

 Updated 3 hours ago
Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

 Updated 6 hours ago
Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM