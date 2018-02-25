Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

DG ISPR hails Saudi, UAE for development work in areas cleared from terrorists

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 25, 2018

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has hailed Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for their role in development works in areas cleared from terrorists in Pakistan.

In an interview with Arab News during a visit to its Dubai bureau, the DG ISPR said that there is no second opinion about Pakistan's relations with the two Gulf states and that Islamabad has a history of wonderful relationships with KSA and UAE.

"This cooperation is increasing with every passing day, and we believe this cooperation is in the interest of not only Pakistan, but also the region," Ghafoor said.

He said the development work in areas cleared by Pakistani forces has been "assisted phenomenally" by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"When it comes to the development phase in the conflict area that Pakistani forces have cleared, the development work has been assisted phenomenally both by KSA and the UAE, especially in the social welfare field with hospitals and water supply schemes."

Commenting on Pakistan's concerns with Afghanistan and situation along the border, the DG ISPR said the situation is different on either side of the Pak-Afghan border, contending that Pakistan has fought a war [on its side of border] for the last 10-15 years.

He said the areas under the influence of terrorists on Pakistan side of the border have been cleared, because Pakistani forces were competent, capable and they had the capacity do that.

Ghafoor said the issue now resides inside Afghanistan, pointing to "ungoverned" swathes and "unchecked threat" across the border.

"But unfortunately on Afghan side, due to lack of capacity of Afghan forces, and now with reduced footprint of international forces, there are areas which are still ungoverned. So the issue now resides inside Afghanistan with the threat still unchecked."

He maintained that to have enduring peace along Pak-Afghan border, the effort in Afghanistan is to succeed as well.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Saad Rafique sends Rs5b defamation notice to Fawad Chaudhry

Saad Rafique sends Rs5b defamation notice to Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated an hour ago
Ashiana Housing Scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO remanded into NAB custody

Ashiana Housing Scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO remanded into NAB custody

 Updated 3 hours ago
Unidentified persons padlock MQM-P Lahore office

Unidentified persons padlock MQM-P Lahore office

 Updated 4 hours ago
Three killed in Sukkur over property dispute

Three killed in Sukkur over property dispute

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sadiq Khan impressed with Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘vision’

Sadiq Khan impressed with Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘vision’

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan is my country, will return to it, says Dar

Pakistan is my country, will return to it, says Dar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM