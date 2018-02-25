World mourns Sridevi — an icon who left too soon!

Major celebrities, politicians, and other notable names took to Twitter to express their shock and grief

Whirling and twirling to the music so perfectly that it looked as if she was born with the knowledge of tunes — and, in the process, making us all swoon — Sridevi was a name that rocked the Indian cinema.



The world woke up Sunday morning to the news of the legend's untimely passing, at the age of 55, due to a "massive heart attack".

Major celebrities, politicians, and other notable names took to Twitter to express their shock and grief.

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Kajol stated, "Still can’t believe it. A huge loss."



"She was truly iconic," noted Ajay Devgn.



Noting how "life is so fragile & unpredictable", Preity Zinta said Sridevi "will always live in our hearts forever".

"I am in shock...cant stop crying..." wrote Sushmita Sen.



"Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more," said Sidharth Malhotra.



Akshay Kumar was totally grief-stricken: "Woken up to Absolute Shock and Disbelief! Tragic news! Im at a loss of words, can’t comprehend this at all! Why?"



"Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi," wrote Farah Khan.

"A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years," she added.



"The brightest Star is gone."

"An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry," wrote a "shocked and devastated" Jaaved Jaaferi.

Neha Dhupia said, "we just lost our finest" and that Sridevi went away "way too soon".

Jacqueline Fernandez called her "an absolute icon".

"Just can’t believe somebody so powerful and pure to have passed. Rest in peace," wrote Tiger Shroff.



"I’m in shock," commented Armeena Khan.

Journalist Wajahat Ali, however, wrote about how Sridevi and her acting resonated with "an entire generation".

"The loss of #Sridevi is a big deal for Bollywood but also an entire generation, like mine, that grew up with her movies. She went supernova in the 80s.

"She had charm, personality, wit and range. MR INDIA remains a classic. So sad that she passed so young," he wrote.

Pakistan, rest of the world

"So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of #sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever."



"Sad to hear of the vivacious Bollywood superstar and actor #Sridevi passing away at the age of 54! She surely had so much more living to do."



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also joined in the mourning, saying: "Really enjoyed meeting Bollywood icon Sri Devi on my recent trip to India. So sad to hear the news of the death of such a terrifically talented actress, performer and producer."

Film critic Anupama Chopra remembered the departed soul, saying her acting had range and power.

South Indian actor Gautham Karthik expressed sorrow over the veteran actor's demise.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed shock over the death of Sridevi.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote about the departed soul, saying she will be missed.

Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar also posted prayers for the deceased.