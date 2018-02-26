Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Feb 26 2018
By
AFP

Blast destroys shop and home in English city, six taken to hospital

By
AFP

Monday Feb 26, 2018

Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain, February 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters 
 

LEICESTER: An explosion destroyed a convenience store and a home in the central English city of Leicester on Sunday, injuring at least six people, officials said.

British police said there was no immediate indication that the explosion was linked to terrorism.

Pictures and videos posted on Twitter showed flames leaping into the sky from the site which was reduced to rubble.

“All emergency services are currently dealing with this,” the police force said in a statement. “Please avoid the area.”

Later it said the blast was being investigated with the fire service. “At this stage there is no indication this is terrorist-related,” Leicestershire police said.

A local hospital said two patients were in a critical condition and four people had less severe injuries.

A photograph published by the Leicester Mercury newspaper showed a blaze and the rubble of a destroyed building which the newspaper said housed a convenience store and a flat above it.

“We heard an absolutely massive explosion. It was pretty frightening,” the Mercury quoted an unidentified resident, who lives a few streets away, as saying.

“We went to look out of the upstairs windows and saw loads of smoke, and then a few seconds later massive orange flames.”

The city’s fire department said it sent six fire engines after the reports of a large explosion and a building collapse.

The Leicester Mercury said debris had been blown across the road in front of the site.

Police said a number of other buildings were damaged and homes and businesses in the area had been evacuated.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Israel’s Netanyahu to be questioned over 'graft': media

Israel’s Netanyahu to be questioned over 'graft': media

 Updated 2 hours ago
Iraq court sentences 16 Turkish women to death for joining Daesh

Iraq court sentences 16 Turkish women to death for joining Daesh

 Updated 14 hours ago
Sri Lanka leader reshuffles cabinet after local election rout

Sri Lanka leader reshuffles cabinet after local election rout

 Updated 14 hours ago
Xi poised to extend power as China set to lift term limits

Xi poised to extend power as China set to lift term limits

 Updated 16 hours ago
Rohingya exodus still growing, six months into crisis

Rohingya exodus still growing, six months into crisis

 Updated 21 hours ago
Sadiq Khan impressed with Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘vision’

Sadiq Khan impressed with Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘vision’

 Updated 24 hours ago
Advertisement
Democrats' memo charges Republicans trying to undermine Russia probes

Democrats' memo charges Republicans trying to undermine Russia probes

 Updated yesterday
At least 14 dead in attack on Yemen counter-terrorism base

At least 14 dead in attack on Yemen counter-terrorism base

 Updated yesterday
Florida students take on NRA, set eyes on midterm elections

Florida students take on NRA, set eyes on midterm elections

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM