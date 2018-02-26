Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Tallal Chaudry contempt case: Hearing adjourned tll March 6

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 26, 2018

Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned a contempt hearing against Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudry till March 6.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, presiding over a three-member bench of the apex court, inquired the defendant if he had submitted his response to which the latter responded in affirmative. 

Tallal, who had appeared for the hearing without his legal counsel, informed the court about the adjournment request of his lawyer — who is on official leave until March 5. 

Tallal Chaudry submits initial response in contempt case

'Whatever has been said might have been taken into account without relevance to the context'

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader had requested the court on February 24 to withdraw the case, stating that scandalising the court or doing anything that tends to bring the court into ‘hatred, ridicule or contempt’ is ‘not even the last thing on the respondent’s mind.’

“Whatever has been said might have been taken into account without relevance to the context due to media reporting,” he had written in his initial response.

"There is no allegation on the answering respondent that any action or conduct of the answering respondent tends to prejudice the determination of a matter pending before the court."

Chaudry's counsel, Kamran Murtaza, had sought 10 days from the bench to prepare for the case on February 19. However, a three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan had granted a week's time to the defence counsel and adjourned the hearing. 

Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz was also served a contempt of court notice by the Supreme Court on Feb 2, reportedly over his controversial speeches and statements made during various TV talk shows.

