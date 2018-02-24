Tallal Chaudry submits initial response in contempt case

Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudry. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudry requested the Supreme Court to withdraw a contempt court against him on Saturday.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

In his response to the contempt notice, Chaudhry wrote that scandalising the court or doing anything that tends to bring the court into ‘hatred, ridicule or contempt’ is ‘not even the last thing on the respondent’s mind.’

“Whatever has been said might have been taken into account without relevance to the context due to media reporting,” states the response.

"There is no allegation on the answering respondent that any action or conduct of the answering respondent tends to prejudice the determination of a matter pending before the court."

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, had earlier conducted the case's proceedings on February 19.

Chaudry's counsel, Kamran Murtaza, had sought 10 days from the bench to prepare for the case. However, the counsel was granted a week and the hearing was adjourned.

Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz was also served a contempt of court notice by the Supreme Court on Feb 2, reportedly over his controversial speeches and statements made during various TV talk shows.

