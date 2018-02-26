Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two groups clash at Mian Channu local court, 10 injured

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 26, 2018

MIAN CHANNU: A clash took place between two groups in Mian Channu’s local court on Monday in which 10 people were injured.

The two groups clashed on Sunday over a minor issue, although it was learned that political enmity already existed between the two parties.

Police said a case was registered against the two groups for fighting, adding that they appeared at the local court to be granted bail today.

Police said that both sides resorted to violence in which 10 people, including lawyers, were wounded.

Incited individuals also caused damaged vehicles, police further said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Mashal murder case: Court orders immediate release of 25 accused

Mashal murder case: Court orders immediate release of 25 accused

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Nawaz parts ways with Chaudhry Nisar: sources

Nawaz parts ways with Chaudhry Nisar: sources

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Judiciary has no political agenda, says CJP

Judiciary has no political agenda, says CJP

 Updated an hour ago
Disqualification verdict is like dictatorial decision: Nawaz

Disqualification verdict is like dictatorial decision: Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh governor meets Punjab counterpart in Lahore

Sindh governor meets Punjab counterpart in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
Axact money laundering case: Shoaib Shaikh sent to jail on judicial remand

Axact money laundering case: Shoaib Shaikh sent to jail on judicial remand

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Complainants thrash accused at sessions court Lahore

Complainants thrash accused at sessions court Lahore

Updated 4 hours ago
Multan Metro case: Punjab govt says Faisal Subhan created fake company

Multan Metro case: Punjab govt says Faisal Subhan created fake company

 Updated 6 hours ago
Billion Tree Tsunami project: KP Assembly echoes with corruption allegations

Billion Tree Tsunami project: KP Assembly echoes with corruption allegations

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM