Two groups clash at Mian Channu local court, 10 injured

MIAN CHANNU: A clash took place between two groups in Mian Channu’s local court on Monday in which 10 people were injured.

The two groups clashed on Sunday over a minor issue, although it was learned that political enmity already existed between the two parties.

Police said a case was registered against the two groups for fighting, adding that they appeared at the local court to be granted bail today.

Police said that both sides resorted to violence in which 10 people, including lawyers, were wounded.

Incited individuals also caused damaged vehicles, police further said.