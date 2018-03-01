Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 01 2018
REUTERS

Trump says US steel, aluminum sectors 'decimated' by unfair trade

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with bi-partisan members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the US steel and aluminum industries “have been decimated by unfair trade and bad policy,” adding in his tweet that they need “free, fair and smart trade.”

Several top US steel and aluminum executives have been invited to the White House on Thursday for what could be a major trade announcement, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Trump has vowed to take steps to crack down on imports of steel and aluminum and has been considering imposing hefty tariffs on imports of the metals from China and other countries.

