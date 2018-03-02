Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ship engulfed by blaze raging in Moscow

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the ship as emergency services attempt to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings. Photo: Russian media
 

Emergency services are battling to douse a huge blaze in central Moscow after a boat anchored in the Moskva River went up in flames this afternoon.

Images and footage of the scene show fire crews fighting to contain the fire, which has spread over some 200 square meters and engulfed the entire vessel — feared to be loaded with up to seven tons of fuel, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the ship as emergency services attempt to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

Firefighters are attempting to stop the flames from spreading to nearby buildings. Photo: Russian media

According to Russian media, a lack of fire hydrants in the areas hampered early efforts to extinguish the blaze. Crews were forced to cut through the frozen river to pump water.

Emergency services discovered a “likely illegal” electric cable running along the riverside, which posed an electrocution threat to the firefighting teams.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least four injured as suicide car bomber hits Kabul

At least four injured as suicide car bomber hits Kabul

Updated an hour ago
Young Italians vote with their feet ahead of election

Young Italians vote with their feet ahead of election

 Updated 2 hours ago
US accuses Russia of breaching treaties with ‘invincible’ weapons

US accuses Russia of breaching treaties with ‘invincible’ weapons

 Updated 3 hours ago
US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe

US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Eight Turkish soldiers killed, 13 wounded in clashes in Syria's Afrin

Eight Turkish soldiers killed, 13 wounded in clashes in Syria's Afrin

 Updated 8 hours ago
US calls on Russia to pressure Assad in Ghouta

US calls on Russia to pressure Assad in Ghouta

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
UAE decides to give housing allowance to nationals with two wives

UAE decides to give housing allowance to nationals with two wives

 Updated 6 hours ago
UN says Russia's eastern Ghouta aid plan not enough

UN says Russia's eastern Ghouta aid plan not enough

 Updated 12 hours ago
Saudi Arabia begins issuing cinema licences

Saudi Arabia begins issuing cinema licences

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM