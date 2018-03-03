Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Web Desk

This Huawei smartphone can drive a car

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

Photo: CNet 

Data and technology are changing the world at a fast pace and it seems soon we may able to drive our cars through smartphones.

As the driverless car industry continues to grow, Chinese smartphone giant Huawei conducted an experiment that turned the Porsche Panerma into a car that drives itself.

Huawei's Mate 10 Pro smartphone was installed into the car as part of the experiment set up to display the processing prowess of the flagship phone's Kirin 970 chip, which features an artificial intelligence (AI) engine. A developer called Kerve created an app with a simple user interface, allowing you to tap a button on the phone to get the car going.

According to Reuters, it took the smartphone five weeks to master the road courtesy of an AI enabled camera.

Essentially the phone’s neural processing unit (NPU) is being used to identify objects and tell the car how to react when they’re in the way. The phone is installed on the car’s dashboard and scans for potential obstacles on its path and guides the car what to do.

“It has been trained to identify about 1,000 objects and because it’s AI it learns new objects as well,” said Arne Herkelmann, European head of handset portfolio and planning for Huawei. "This is purely a showcase of what the phone today is capable of," he added.

The AI camera was originally designed to understand a user’s photography habits but now, it can distinguish between objects such as cats, dogs, balls and bikes and tell the car what to do should any cross its path, Reuters reported.

In its promotional video, Huawei did a demonstration with a living obstacle – a dog.

The project aims to highlight the power of existing AI technology, a key theme of this year’s Mobile World Congress but one that some say should be treated with caution.

In November, Huawei unveiled the Mate 10 Pro and the vaunted AI engine in the Kirin 970. The company began selling the phone in the US in February, although without a carrier partner.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook ends six-country test that split News Feed in two

Facebook ends six-country test that split News Feed in two

 Updated yesterday
Apple surges ahead in wearables on smartwatch sales

Apple surges ahead in wearables on smartwatch sales

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook's EU regulator says WhatsApp yet to resolve data sharing issue

Facebook's EU regulator says WhatsApp yet to resolve data sharing issue

 Updated 3 days ago
Facebook launches new feature to help increase blood donations in Pakistan

Facebook launches new feature to help increase blood donations in Pakistan

 Updated 4 days ago
Facebook launches effort to help boost newspaper subscriptions

Facebook launches effort to help boost newspaper subscriptions

 Updated 4 days ago
Google not obligated to vet websites, German court rules

Google not obligated to vet websites, German court rules

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM