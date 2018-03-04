Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
REUTERS

Trump speaks with world leaders, no tariff exemptions: Commerce Secretary

By
REUTERS

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has spoken to world leaders about his planned tariff hikes on steel and aluminum and is not considering any exemptions to the measure, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday.

“I know he’s had conversations with a number of the world leaders,” Ross said in an interview with ABC’s“This Week.”

“The decision obviously is his, but as of the moment as far as I know he’s talking about a fairly broad brush. I have not heard him describe particular exemptions just yet,” Ross said.

On Thursday, Trump said the United States would apply duties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum to protect domestic producers, drawing a fire storm of criticism from trading partners and triggering a slide in stock markets.

Ross played down the possible effects of the proposed tariffs on the US economy. He said the total amount of tariffs the US government is proposing is about $9 billion a year, a fraction of 1 percent of the economy.

“So the notion that it would destroy a lot of jobs, raise prices, disrupt things, is wrong,” Ross said.

The commerce secretary dismissed European Union threats of retaliatory tariffs on flagship American products including Harley Davidson motorcycles, bourbon and Levi’s jeans as trivial and a“rounding error.”

On Saturday, Trump threatened European automakers with a tax on imports if the European Union retaliates.

Ross said the Europeans were discussing a“pretty trivial amount of retaliatory tariffs, adding up to some $3 billion of goods.”In our size economy that’s a tiny, tiny fraction of 1 percent,” Ross said.“So while it might affect an individual producer for a little while overall, it’s not going to be much more than a rounding error.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Saudi Arabia hosts first marathon for women

Saudi Arabia hosts first marathon for women

 Updated 10 hours ago
China downplays lifting of presidential term limit

China downplays lifting of presidential term limit

 Updated 13 hours ago
Italians line up to vote in election seen ending in political gridlock

Italians line up to vote in election seen ending in political gridlock

 Updated 13 hours ago
Time's Up to receive official moment on Oscars stage

Time's Up to receive official moment on Oscars stage

 Updated 21 hours ago
Trump praises Chinese president extending tenure 'for life'

Trump praises Chinese president extending tenure 'for life'

 Updated 21 hours ago
Iran calls on US, Europe to scrap nuclear arms before any missile talks

Iran calls on US, Europe to scrap nuclear arms before any missile talks

 Updated 22 hours ago
Advertisement
China says to 'take necessary measures' if US harms trade

China says to 'take necessary measures' if US harms trade

 Updated 23 hours ago
Putin tells US to send evidence of vote meddling

Putin tells US to send evidence of vote meddling

 Updated yesterday
North Korea threatens to 'counter' US over military drills

North Korea threatens to 'counter' US over military drills

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM