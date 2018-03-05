Independent FATA Senator Mirza Afridi joins PML-N

FATA Senator Mirza Afridi and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif with other party leaders today - Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi, who was elected as an independent senator from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Saturday, has joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

After a meeting with former prime minister and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif on Monday, Afridi announced joining the PML-N.

In the Senate polls on Saturday, PML-N-backed independent candidates emerged as the largest party in the Upper House of Parliament.

The party bagged a total of 15 Senate seats across the country, according to unofficial and unverified results, taking its total strength in the 104-member Senate to 33.