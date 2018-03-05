Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Independent FATA Senator Mirza Afridi joins PML-N

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

FATA Senator Mirza Afridi and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif with other party leaders today - Geo News
 

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi, who was elected as an independent senator from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas  (FATA) on Saturday, has joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). 

After a meeting with former prime minister and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif on Monday, Afridi announced joining the PML-N. 

Senate polls: PML-N emerges as largest party as PTI gains six seats

Polling for Senate elections was held from 9am to 4pm in the four provincial assemblies, National Assembly today

In the Senate polls on Saturday, PML-N-backed independent candidates emerged as the largest party in the Upper House of Parliament. 

The party bagged a total of 15 Senate seats across the country, according to unofficial and unverified results, taking its total strength in the 104-member Senate to 33. 

