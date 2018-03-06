Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bani Gala NOC not fake, Imran tells SC

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence was not fake and issue by the relevant authority, Imran’s counsel Babar Awan told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The court was hearing a case regarding encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

Awan produced the NOC before the court and said it bears the signature of former local secretary of Bara Kahu local union, adding that the official lied that he did not issue and/or sign the document.

SC seeks Imran's response on Bani Gala estate documents

Former UC official has informed the Supreme Court that PTU chief's Bani Gala estate was constructed illegally

The apex court in the last hearing on March 1 had asked the lawyer to furnish a response on the documents related to the estate that have been submitted in the apex court.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked during today's hearing that there are claims fake documents were submitted, to which Awan once again said no fake document was submitted.

The court told the lawyer that Imran will eventually have to regularise his estate, in line with court orders to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to regularise all properties in Bani Gala.

There will be one law governing your or anyone’s else properties in the area, Justice Nisar remarked.

The court also summoned report from the CDA on leasing of government land in the area.

Last Wednesday, Mohammad Umar, a former Bara Kahu union council official, claimed in the Supreme Court that the no-objection certificate submitted in court by Imran related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the authority.

The NOC is a computerised copy whereas the union council had no computer systems and work was done manually, Umar elaborated.

Umar claimed the blueprint for the residence was also fake, saying the union council had asked Imran to submit a blueprint for a go-ahead but it was never submitted.

PTI strongly rejected the claims, including in the last hearing on March 1. Imran’s counsel denied the media reports regarding the PTI chief's residence having been constructed illegally, to which the chief justice responded that the counsel should deliver this denial outside the court.

The chief justice lamented that the documents were released to the media before they were submitted in court.

Last year, the Capital Development Authority had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Imran's residence, are illegal.

The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran's petition seeking the court's intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Updated 35 minutes ago
Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Updated 37 minutes ago
Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Updated 4 hours ago
Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM