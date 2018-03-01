Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC seeks Imran's response on Bani Gala estate documents

By
Qamber Zaidi

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan one week to furnish a response on the documents related to his Bani Gala estate that have been submitted in the apex court. 

On Wednesday, Mohammad Umar, a former Bara Kahu union council official, claimed in the Supreme Court that the no-objection certificate submitted in court by Imran related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the authority. However, the PTI denied the allegations. 

Hearing the case regarding encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that the court is more concerned with the public health aspect of the case. 

He remarked further that they do not want hazardous water to be delivered to the public. 

Addressing State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who heads the Capital Administration and Development Division, Chief Justice Nisar inquired if the minister has reviewed the filtration of water in the locality.

The additional attorney general informed the court that they will make a film of the area through a drone and submit it in court. 

Imran’s Bani Gala residence NOC and blueprint fake, says former union council official

CDA had declared the construction of the PTI chairman's house illegal in a hearing on May 9, 2017

During the hearing, Imran’s counsel denied the media reports regarding the PTI chief's Bani Gala residence having been constructed illegally, to which the chief justice responded that the counsel should deliver this denial outside the court. 

The chief justice lamented that the documents were released to the media before they were submitted in court. 

Earlier, as the proceedings began, the chief justice admonished Chaudhry for his last night's statement regarding the "apex court’s test". 

CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

Supreme Court is hearing suo motu case on illegal constructions in Bani Gala, Islamabad

At the hearing on Feb 22, following the court's earlier directions, Imran's counsel had submitted his Bani Gala estate's building plans in court.

Last year, the Capital Development Authority had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Imran's residence, are illegal. 

The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran's petition seeking the court's intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate elections: Rules and etiquettes

Senate elections: Rules and etiquettes

 Updated an hour ago
Senate elections: Balochistan is the province to watch

Senate elections: Balochistan is the province to watch

 Updated 2 hours ago
Witnesses record statements in supplementary references against Nawaz

Witnesses record statements in supplementary references against Nawaz

Updated an hour ago
Sattar summons consultative meeting of MQM-P leaders

Sattar summons consultative meeting of MQM-P leaders

Updated 4 hours ago
Law enforcement agencies arrest five suspects from Hyderabad: sources

Law enforcement agencies arrest five suspects from Hyderabad: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Four arrested under Temporary Residence Act in Jamshoro

Four arrested under Temporary Residence Act in Jamshoro

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Interactive: The who’s who of the 2018 Senate race

Interactive: The who’s who of the 2018 Senate race

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N, ANP, JI form alliance in KP ahead of Senate elections: sources

PML-N, ANP, JI form alliance in KP ahead of Senate elections: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
CSRC letter exposed PML-N's corruption in Multan metro bus project: Tareen

CSRC letter exposed PML-N's corruption in Multan metro bus project: Tareen

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM