Man charged in theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

LOS ANGELES: The man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s best actress Oscar from a lavish Academy Awards after-party in Hollywood has been charged with felony theft, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said on Tuesday.



Terry Bryant, 37, faces up to three years in county jail if convicted on the single count of grand theft of property exceeding $950, prosecutors said.

Bryant is accused of swiping McDormand’s Oscar statuette from the black-tie Governor’s Ball where Oscar winners have their awards engraved.

Reuters Television captured Bryant leaving the event holding the statuette saying, “We got it. We did it. We did it. I got to go.”

Los Angeles police said Bryant gave up the Oscar without resistance near the building’s exit after he was confronted by a photographer who grew suspicious because he did not recognise him as a winner.

Bryant is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. Prosecutors have requested his bail be set at $20,000.

McDormand won the Oscar for her role as an angry, grieving mother in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Messages left seeking comment from Oscars presenters Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences were not immediately returned.

McDormand’s representatives declined comment.

A message sent to a Facebook account appearing to be Bryant’s was not returned. It is unclear if he has an attorney.