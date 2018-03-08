Kidney diseases linked with diabetes, high blood pressure: Dr Adib Rizvi

KARACHI: People will continue to be affected by diseases of the kidneys if diabetes and high blood pressure is not treated, said the founder of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Dr Adib Rizvi.



While talking on Geo News show Geo Pakistan on Thursday, Dr Rizvi said a number of factors cause kidney malfunction, one of them being a good diet.

The SIUT founder was speaking on World Kidney Day that has coincided with International Women’s Day this year.

Dr Rizvi also shared his observation regarding gender bias in terms of treatment at hospitals, saying earlier more men would be seen being treated at hospitals but now an almost equal number of women come in to medical facilities.

SIUT, which was founded by Dr Rizvi, is Sindh’s largest centre for free of charge medical treatment of kidney and liver diseases and cancers.

It started off as an eight-bed surgery ward in Civil Hospital, Karachi in 1972. But Dr Rizvi’s care for the indigent patients at the ward and support of the administration resulted in the unit’s recognition as the Department of Urology and Transplantation in 1986.

Five years later, in 1992, the department became an institution and started functioning, offering free-of-charge medical services to people who can otherwise not afford treatment.