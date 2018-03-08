Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
AFP

Qatar World Cup labourers worked up to 148 days in a row: report

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

DOHA: Migrant labourers in Qatar have worked up to 148 days in a row, a report into conditions faced by workers building stadiums for the 2022 football World Cup has found.

A London-based consultancy firm, Impactt, said long working hours remained a problem for many of the 18,500 workers at projects overseen by Qatar's World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Impactt -- contracted by the Supreme Committee to carry out an annual labour review -- said 13 out of 19 World Cup contractors were overworking their employees.

"At eight of 19 contractors, these non-compliances were critical, as working hours exceeded 72 per week and overtime exceeded two hours per day," Impactt said in its report.

"The most extreme case found was 14 hours within a day... (and) 402 hours within a month."

It added: "Additional non-compliances include eight contractors where workers worked an excessive number of consecutive days without a rest day.

"The most extreme cases were found at one contractor where three workers worked between 124 and 148 consecutive days without a rest day."

Under Qatari law, workers should complete a 48-hour week, equivalent to eight hours per day.

They can also work an extra two hours a day overtime and should have at least one rest day per week.

However, it praised the Supreme Committee for introducing an initiative which reimburses workers who pay recruitment fees to agents before they get to Qatar, a major issue.

"This ground-breaking 'Universal Payment' approach will impact 1,700 workers, equivalent to 10 percent of the total workforce at SC sites," it said.

The reimbursements were worth around $824,000, it said.

Doha says it has made great strides in labour relations in recent years, including the "abolition" of the kafala system which ties a worker to a sponsor and the introduction of a minimum wage.

But Amnesty International says migrant workers in Qatar, who number more than two million, continue to face widespread exploitation. 

Advertisement

More From World:

Trump says prepared to meet North Korea's Kim in first-ever summit

Trump says prepared to meet North Korea's Kim in first-ever summit

 Updated 6 hours ago
US judge questions whether Trump can block Twitter users

US judge questions whether Trump can block Twitter users

 Updated 7 hours ago
Turkey clears key obstacle in tough Syria operation

Turkey clears key obstacle in tough Syria operation

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump says tariffs will be 'very fair,' names winners and losers

Trump says tariffs will be 'very fair,' names winners and losers

 Updated 10 hours ago
Italian president calls on parties to act responsibly after vote

Italian president calls on parties to act responsibly after vote

 Updated 10 hours ago
Riots a heavy blow to tourism, economy: Sri Lanka PM

Riots a heavy blow to tourism, economy: Sri Lanka PM

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
US 'a long way' from negotiations with N.Korea: Tillerson

US 'a long way' from negotiations with N.Korea: Tillerson

 Updated 14 hours ago
Women vastly outnumbered at top global conferences: study

Women vastly outnumbered at top global conferences: study

 Updated 18 hours ago
Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends

Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM