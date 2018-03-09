AuratMarch2018 opens dialogue on inclusivity, gender in Karachi

KARACHI: A girl is stepping out of a rickshaw, gathering her dupatta and flipping through a couple or more Rs. 50 notes for the fare.
Another is already inside the Frere Hall’s premises, walking to where the festive sound is coming from, confidence emanating from each successful stride she takes.
Some 100 yards from the main stage, a third one is adjusting the placard she has brought to the event.
Such was the view of Karachi's Frere Hall on the International Women's Day when a group — collectively calling themselves '
Hum Aurtein' — held the country's first-ever organised march for women.
But the most thrilling factor, one that was pumping excitement into every guest’ veins, was the music. It was loud, seemingly omnipresent, and extremely relatable since it was purely traditional Pakistani tunes.
Women of all ages and from every social class and background were swarming the gardens, with their male allies proudly there to support them.
Dalit women like Radha Bheel representing the minorities, Kainat Soomro for rape survivors, and Veero Kohli for bonded labour took to the stage one by one, speaking about their lives, goals, ordeals, and dreams.
They talked about how almost everything in the world is skewed because it was created and shaped through the masculine point of view. They discussed how such matters can be taken up and dealt with. And they sang… about togetherness, about pain, about future, about everything.
We believe the pictures captured at the event will do justice for the remainder of this story.
Speeches
Various members of the Hum Aurtein on-stage during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Members of the Lyari Boxing Club participate in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Various members of the Hum Aurtein on-stage during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Rehana Chaanner speaks during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Girls dance in circles at the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A girl wearing the mask of slain Internet model and activist Qandeel Baloch participates in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Ladies representing minorities from the interior areas of Pakistan dance at the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Preparing to move...
Rehana Chaanner during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Sheema Kirmani, a social activist, theater director, and an exponent of Bharatnatyam dance, speaks at the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A woman speaks at the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Images of Mukhtaran Mai, Malala Yousafzai, Kainat Soomro, and Parveen Rehman are displayed on a banner during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A photojournalist participates in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Sheema Kirmani, a social activist, theater director, and an exponent of Bharatnatyam dance, participates in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
An ambulance and police officers on motorbikes accompany the procession during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Sheema Kirmani, a social activist, theater director, and an exponent of Bharatnatyam dance, alongside fellow women in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Taking the world by storm
Ladies participating in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Ladies participating in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Ladies participating in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Motorists wait to let pass the procession during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Ladies participating in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Ladies participating in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Ladies ride motorcycles in front of the procession during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Ladies participating in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Ladies participating in the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
The world watches in shock!
A bystander records on video the procession during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Shopkeepers and passersby watch the procession during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Police officers halt traffic to let the procession pass during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A motorist records on video the procession during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A bystander records on video the procession during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Witty posters that hit the mark quite perfectly
A girl carries a placard that reads 'Paratha rolls not gender roles' during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A girl carries a placard that reads 'Women in public are not public property' during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A girl carries a placard that reads 'Trans women are women; shut up' during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A girl carries a placard that reads 'Our body, our wish' during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
A girl carries a placard that reads 'Girls just wanna have fun-damental human rights' during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
Girls carry placards that read 'Stop killing women' during the Aurat March 2018 held at Frere Hall, Karachi, Pakistan, March 8, 2018. Geo.tv/Author
—
