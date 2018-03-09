Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 09 2018
Ahmed Subhan

In attempt to commit suicide, man climbs pylon in Islamabad

Ahmed Subhan

Friday Mar 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A man climbed a pylon Friday morning in what was said to be a suicide attempt after justice could not be provided to his family over his father’s murder.

According to the police, initial investigations revealed that 22-year-old Hafiz Rizwan Younas, who belongs to Bahawalpur, wanted to commit suicide as he had given up on his family’s efforts to seek justice over his father’s murder.

Younas’ father was killed in 2006 following which the Lahore High Court announced a death sentence for the accused. But the accused filed an appeal in the Supreme Court and ever since his mother has been making rounds to seek justice.

However, on Friday morning, Younas climbed up a pylon in Sector F-6 of the federal capital and refused to come down.

Later, rescue and police personnel present at the site convinced him to come down in a crane provided by the Capital Development Authority. 

He was then taken to a police station in an ambulance.

A similar incident occurred in Lahore on July 16, 2017 when a rickshaw driver had climbed an electricity pole early morning in an attempt to commit suicide.

Rescuers foil rickshaw driver's suicide attempt in Lahore

A rickshaw driver had climbed atop a high-voltage power pole near Model Town in protest against a traffic ticket

The rickshaw driver threw a note stating that he was unjustly fined Rs1,750 by the city traffic officials which had resulted in him being unable to afford the medical expenses of his family, who were in hospital. He said he would take his own life as he ‘had nowhere else to go’.

Following hectic negotiations which lasted almost two hours, Rescue 1122 officials were able to convince him to come down. A crane was used to bring the man down. Lahore Electric Supply Company officials also suspended electricity in the area to ensure the person does not get electrocuted in the event of a fall.

After his descent, the rickshaw driver told the media he belongs to Jhang and was aided by a friend to climb to the top, who had since disappeared. The man was later taken away by the police.

