Friday Mar 09 2018
REUTERS

At least seven killed, as many injured in Kabul suicide attack

REUTERS

Friday Mar 09, 2018

Afghan fire fighters clean the site of a suicide bomb attack near a Shi'ite mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan March 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters 
1

KABUL: A suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday, killing at least seven people in an attack apparently intended to hit crowds gathered to commemorate a political leader from the mainly Shia Hazara minority, officials said.

One policeman and six civilians were killed and seven civilians wounded when the bomber was stopped at a security checkpoint, said Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy interior ministry spokesman.

He said the bomber appeared to have intended to attack crowds gathered for the anniversary celebrations of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a Hazara political leader killed by the Taliban in 1995.

A string of attacks on Shia mosques and Hazara gatherings has been claimed by an affiliate of Daesh, although many Afghan and Western security officials say they doubt the group works alone.

In December, dozens of people were killed in a suicide attack on a Shia cultural centre claimed by Daesh and two months earlier two separate mosque attacks killed at least 72 people.

The attack came less than two weeks after President Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban to join peace talks to end more than 16 years of the latest phase of the Afghan war.

