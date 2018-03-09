Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Tried not to compromise on principles, Rabbani says in farewell address

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Friday said that has tried not to compromise on his principles, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

He said this in his farwell address to the Senate.

Rabbani, who was re-elected to the upper house on March 3, expressed his gratitude to all senators and standing committees for cooperating with him.

“It was due to the collective leadership of the Senate not just the chairman that this house was able to be run,” he said.

Rabbani was elected chairman of the upper house of the Parliament in March 25. He has also served as the Leader of the House and Opposition in the Senate.

The PPP on Wednesday had said it won’t field Rabbani again for the slot, after PML-N-led opposition parties offered PPP to support him if he contests again.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Haven’t given Zardari sole authority to nominate Senate Chairman candidate, says CM Bizenjo

Haven’t given Zardari sole authority to nominate Senate Chairman candidate, says CM Bizenjo

 Updated an hour ago
Afghan town nazim headed robber group active in Karachi

Afghan town nazim headed robber group active in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Zardari’s statements regarding Rabbani contrary to facts, close sources claim

Zardari’s statements regarding Rabbani contrary to facts, close sources claim

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sana Safinaz responds to criticism over 'racist' lawn campaign

Sana Safinaz responds to criticism over 'racist' lawn campaign

 Updated 8 hours ago
Wish chairman Senate is from Balochistan, deputy from FATA: Imran

Wish chairman Senate is from Balochistan, deputy from FATA: Imran

 Updated 9 hours ago
Don’t blame anyone without evidence: Imam-e-Kaaba

Don’t blame anyone without evidence: Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP notifies senators-elect, except dual nationals

ECP notifies senators-elect, except dual nationals

 Updated 9 hours ago
Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

 Updated 10 hours ago
PPP claims to have required votes for Senate chairman

PPP claims to have required votes for Senate chairman

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM