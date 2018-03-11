FATA health officers to be probed for corruption in anti-polio programme

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved inquiries against officers of the FATA Secretariat, Malakand finance department and Peshawar Cantonment Board for their alleged misappropriation of funds reserved for a polio programme and other corrupt practices.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Regional Board Meeting of NAB KP headed b NAB KP Director General Farmanullah Khan in Peshawar.

As NAB has approved the inquiry, the officers of Directorate of Health Services FATA will be probed for their alleged misappropriation of funds of a polio eradication programme in the tribal areas.

A probe on the matter is essential to keep Fata polio-free as so far no case has been reported from the region since 2016.

Besides, the officers of FATA Secretariat will be questioned for reportedly handing projects in Frontier Region Bannu to people on the basis of nepotism and for using substandard material in the construction.

On the other hand, a senior engineer of Cantonment Board Peshawar, Irshad Muhammad Khan, will be investigated for reportedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income, while officers of Malakand finance department will be probed for their alleged corrupt practices.