Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FATA health officers to be probed for corruption in anti-polio programme

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 11, 2018

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved inquiries against officers of the FATA Secretariat, Malakand finance department and Peshawar Cantonment Board for their alleged misappropriation of funds reserved for a polio programme and other corrupt practices.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Regional Board Meeting of NAB KP headed b NAB KP Director General Farmanullah Khan in Peshawar.

As NAB has approved the inquiry, the officers of Directorate of Health Services FATA will be probed for their alleged misappropriation of funds of a polio eradication programme in the tribal areas.

Fata completes one year without a single polio case

The last polio case was reported in Fata on July 27, 2016

A probe on the matter is essential to keep Fata polio-free as so far no case has been reported from the region since 2016.

Besides, the officers of FATA Secretariat will be questioned for reportedly handing projects in Frontier Region Bannu to people on the basis of nepotism and for using substandard material in the construction.

On the other hand, a senior engineer of Cantonment Board Peshawar, Irshad Muhammad Khan, will be investigated for reportedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income, while officers of Malakand finance department will be probed for their alleged corrupt practices. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Updated 38 minutes ago
Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Updated an hour ago
Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Updated an hour ago
Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

 Updated an hour ago
Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
LHC takes up Zainab convict's appeal, summons case record tomorrow

LHC takes up Zainab convict's appeal, summons case record tomorrow

Updated 3 hours ago
Mashal Khan murder case: Prime suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Mashal Khan murder case: Prime suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

 Updated 3 hours ago
Foreign funding case: ECP forms body to probe PTI's accounts

Foreign funding case: ECP forms body to probe PTI's accounts

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM