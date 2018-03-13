Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
Web Desk

Pakistani-American star Kumail Nanjiani says gets mistaken for other 'brown' actors

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

(L-R) Actor Kumail Nanjiani on the red carpet during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files; Actor Kunal Nayyar; Actor Kal Penn poses at a film premiere Hollywood, US, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files
 

Pakistani-American comedian Kumail Nanjiani may be an Oscar-nominated artist but despite all his accomplishments he often gets mistaken for other "brown actors".

Nanjiani took to Twitter to share that people still mix him up with other South Asian-American actors.

“A day may come when I am not mistaken for another brown actor. But it is not this day,” he wrote without delving into details regarding what prompted the tweet or who he was mixed up with.

However, it appears Nanjiani isn’t the only one who faces the issue. Other brown stars commented on his tweet sharing their own experiences of how they're mistaken for Nanjiani.

Kunal Nayyar of The Big Bang Theory revealed that he takes being mistaken for Nanjiani as a compliment. “Every time I get recognised for you I think “man I wish it were true :),” he said.

Kal Penn, who appears in the ABC series Designated Survivor, also responded to the tweet saying he recently took credit for both Nanjiani and Nayyar’s accolades.

“I have taken credit for both of your accolades in the last two weeks so I guess I owe you each a photo, half a beer, and an awkward extended hug.”

Actress and social activist Sarah Silverman then joined the actors' comments, saying: "Why do you have three accounts?"

Further, comedian Hari Kondabolu chimed in to point out that even die-hard fans can’t differentiate between South Asian-American stars as he shared an image of fan art, which featured Nanjiani instead of him.

Turns out, people can’t even distinguish South-Asian American stars by gender as comedian Aparna Nancherla revealed she was congratulated on The Big Sick, which is written by and features Nanjiani.

Nobody from Hollywood can find Pakistan on the map: Kumail Nanjiani

Extending support to 'Dreamers' in the US, Nanjiani took a dig at his own immigrant status

It is noteworthy that Nanjiani earlier this month had said nobody from Hollywood can find Pakistan on the map.

"And I am from Pakistan and Iowa, two places that nobody from Hollywood can find on the map," he said while presenting the Oscar for production design at the 2018 Academy Awards along with actress Lupita Nyong'o. 

Meghan Markle in first official outing with Queen

´Little black dress´ designer Givenchy dies aged 91

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is 2018’s highest-grossing Indian film after 'Padmaavat'

Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist wins award in Nepal

Atif Aslam must have reason to not promote song: Daas Dev composer

'Black Panther' tops 'A Wrinkle in Time' in Disney-dominant weekend

'Art for Change': Exhibition showcases artwork of underprivileged school children

Rob Cohen cooks up perfect storm in 'Hurricane Heist'

PFDC Fashion Week kicks off in Lahore

