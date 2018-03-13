Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
AFP

France to 'name and shame' companies that pay women less

By
AFP

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

The French newspaper Liberation charged men 25 percent more for their copy to mark International Woman's Day on Thursday. Photo: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday marked International Women´s Day with a pledge to "name and shame" companies that pay women less than men for the same work.

On a visit to a Paris-based property management firm hailed as a model of gender equality, he announced plans to ‘drastically’ increase inspections of companies to ensure they complied with a law requiring equal pay for equal work.

"We will put in place a ´name and shame´ system to make public [the names of] companies that least respect the law," said Macron, who has made tackling sexism a key priority.

"No one wants to be bottom of the class on this issue," he said.

The World Economic Forum last year ranked France 11th out of 144 countries for gender equality but a dismal 129th for wage equality for similar work.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced plans to get tough on companies that pay women less.

Under a package of workplace reforms to be finalised next month, wage screening software will be rolled out in all companies with more than 250 employees from 2019, and in all companies with over 50 employees by 2022, Philippe said.

Companies found to have ‘unjustified’ disparities will have three years to rectify the situation or face fines of up to 1 percent of their wage bill, Philippe said.

Men pay more

Sexism and violence against women -- brought into sharp relief by the #MeToo campaign launched after the Harvey Weinstein scandal -- dominated the headlines in France on Thursday.

Male readers of leftwing daily Liberation were asked to pay 25 percent more for their paper for the day, the proportion by which French women are underpaid compared to men, according to official statistics.

For the same job, women are paid on average nine percent less.

Liberation published two editions Thursday with different cover pages, one marked "for women, 2 euros, normal price" with a symbol of a woman, the other marked "for men, 2.50 euros" with a symbol of a man.

The paper said it was inspired by Canadian monthly Maclean´s, which charged men more for its March edition to denounce the gender wage gap.

But not everyone was on board with the operation.

A vendor at a newsstand in central Paris told AFP he had sold only one copy of the paper -- a 'female' version he sold to a regular male customer who plucked it off the stand and pressed the standard 2 euros in his hand.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

German lawmakers elect Merkel to fourth term as chancellor

German lawmakers elect Merkel to fourth term as chancellor

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Dog dies in United Airlines overhead bin

Dog dies in United Airlines overhead bin

 Updated 3 hours ago
You may be taxed for using coffee cups, chewing gum in Britain

You may be taxed for using coffee cups, chewing gum in Britain

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

 Updated 5 hours ago
Physicist Stephen Hawking, who conquered the stars, dies at 76

Physicist Stephen Hawking, who conquered the stars, dies at 76

 Updated 6 hours ago
White House hosts meeting on Gaza crisis… without Palestinians

White House hosts meeting on Gaza crisis… without Palestinians

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Empty shoes, empty schools: US gun law activists begin two days of theater

Empty shoes, empty schools: US gun law activists begin two days of theater

 Updated 7 hours ago
Florida prosecutor seeking death penalty for accused Parkland gunman

Florida prosecutor seeking death penalty for accused Parkland gunman

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russian associate of late tycoon Berezovsky found dead in Britain

Russian associate of late tycoon Berezovsky found dead in Britain

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM