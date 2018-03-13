Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Naval chief awarded medal in Saudi Arabia

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Naval chief being conferred the medal. -Pakistan Navy

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was conferred with Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence by the Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces on Tuesday, said a statement by the Pakistan Navy (PN).

The naval chief is on an official visit to the kingdom.

Admiral Abbasi called on Chief of General Staff Royal Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyad Al Ruwaili. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.  

General Fayyad Al Ruwaili acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, based on strong defence foundations and historical ties and highly appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region. 

Later, Admiral Abbasi visited the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Headquarter where he was received by Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, added the PN statement.

Commander RSNF Vice Admiral Fahad Abdullah Al Ghofaily appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and the active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region. 

He also acknowledged the valuable training support being provided to RSNF by Pakistan Navy and applauded the successful conduct of Exercise Naseem-al-Bahr by the two navies in Gulf waters.

Both dignitaries agreed to further enhance the interaction between both navies in diverse fields of training, mutual visits and defence collaboration.

   

   

