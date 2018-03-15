What to look out for at NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival

Photo: NAPA

The NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival 2018 kicks off in Karachi today.

The festival which runs from March 15 to March 31 at Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, NAPA features performances from across the globe.

This year the festival will feature performances from 10 countries, including Pakistan.

The countries performing at the festival include Germany, England, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Palestine, Czech Republic, Switzerland and the US.

Pakistan is taking part in three theatre collaborations and one music performance this year. The music performance is with USA while in theatre, one performance is with Germany, one with Switzerland and the third with Palestine.

Here are a few performances to look out for at the festival this year:

Dance performance by Nahid Siddiqui accompanied by Nafees Ahmed

Photo: NAPA

The face of Kathak in Pakistan, Nahid Siddiqui, will perform as Nafees Ahmad plays the sitar.

Raag MADHUVANTI ke Rung — Pakistan

A collaborative music performance developed by NAPA graduate Nigel Bobby and international performing artist Paul Livingstone.

Resurrection — Egypt

Photo: NAPA

‘Resurrection’ is a dance ritual on breathlessness, passion, oneness and survival. It is especially dedicated to all those who lost their lives due to oppressive systems. Made with original music, the piece includes a poetic monologue written by Nora Amin in English and Arabic.

Do Tone — Germany

Composition in real-time — an art form that reacts spontaneously to the current circumstances and works with them.

Soch — Pakistan

Photo: NAPA

Pakistan’s first ever physical theatre performance, Soch is a collection of distressing life experiences and the aspiration of euphoria.

Shehr-e-Afsoos — Pakistan

Photo: NAPA

The play by Ajoka Theatre takes a deeper look at the thin line between love and cruelty, which disappears under the garb of historical and political events making us completely apathetic to everything else that once used to matter

Traditional music — Iran

The Fardayeh Jam Folkloric Music ensemble from Khorasan Iran will be presenting traditional music from Iran.

Jazaa Sazaa

Directed by Zia Moheydin, the play is a subtle and passionate exploration of issues of sexual morality and of the uses and abuses of power.

Main Biwi Aur Wagah — UAE

Photo: NAPA

Mian Biwi aur Wagah is the UAE’s first and one of a kind Urdu theatre production based on true stories and events.

Hum Thay Jinn Ke Saharay

It is a comic look at the ‘rishta scene’.

La Koi Naghma Koi Saut

Photo: NAPA

It is the grand finale of the NAPA International theatre and music festival.

The orchestral presentation directed by Nafees Ahmed will feature seasoned visiting musicians and young artists from NAPA.

The performance will feature a full orchestra playing classical and contemporary pieces to provide a truly unforgettable musical experience.