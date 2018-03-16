Jacqueline steps into Madhuri’s shoes to recreate Ek Do Teen

Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez has been honoured with the opportunity to step into Madhuri's shoes for the song. Photo: file

Keeping up the trend of recreating old classics, Baaghi 2 makers have chosen to give Madhuri Dixit's iconic Ek Do Teen a new lease of life.

The song pretty much announced the arrival of 'dhak dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit, is all set to be recreated in Tiger Shroff's next.

The first look of the song shows Jacqueline striking the now-familiar pose of Madhuri looking for her beloved to arrive.

Donning a similar dress as the original, Jacqueline is sitting, one hand over her forehead as the other arm is stretched away from her body. She is surrounded by a host of men standing with huge light bulbs. Photo: Baaghi 2

The look has been designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Speaking about the song, Jacqueline Fernandez had shared that she can't wait for Madhuri to watch the song.

"It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her," IANS quoted her saying.

Speaking of casting Jacqueline, Ahmed Khan, the director of Baaghi 2 told IANS that she was the 'perfect choice'.

Ek Do Teen, featuring Madhuri Dixit is the original soundtrack from 1998 film Tezaab.

Ahmed Khan had originally assisted Saroj Khan on the song in 1998, while Ganesh Acharya featured as one of the background dancers.



Baaghi 2, which stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, is the second movie of the actioner franchise. The movie is set to release on March 30th, 2018.