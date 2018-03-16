Wasim Akram has a funny response to Shaniera's tweet

Wasim and Shaniera Akram. Photo: File

It’s no secret that Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, is an avid supporter of everything Pakistani.

Her adorable media appearances, seamless adoption to Pakistani culture and, of course, being the wife of a star-cricketer have made her the country’s most favourite bhabi.

Shaniera also frequently shares her love for Pakistan on her social media pages where she has a large following.

On Friday, she took to Twitter to express joy over Pakistan being ranked at 75th in the World Happiness Report by the UN.

"Pakistan ranked 75th happiest country in the world! Yeah yeah we are," she wrote.

The tweet which was liked and retweeted several times within a few hours, also got a response from Wasim.

"Well, If Multan qualifies then that might make a few more million people just that little bit happier! That might even take us up a few notches," the Swing of Sultan responded.

Akram’s Multan Sultan has been struggling to qualify for the next round of Pakistan Super League's third edition.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s 2018 World Happiness Report ranked 156 countries according to things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.



Finland came out as the world’s happiest country and Burundi came in the bottom of the report.

Pakistan ranks higher than Bangladesh (115), India (133) and Afghanistan (145)