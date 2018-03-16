Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
REUTERS

South Africa to announce decision on whether to charge Zuma Friday

By
REUTERS

Friday Mar 16, 2018

Jacob Zuma. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG South African chief prosecutor Shaun Abrahams will announce today whether he is reinstating corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) last month.

Zuma faces 783 counts of corruption relating to a 30 billion rand ($2.5 billion) government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.

The deal to buy European military kit has cast a shadow over politics in Africa’s most industrialised economy for years.

Zuma — then deputy president — was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaikh, his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption.

Shaikh’s conviction almost torpedoed Zuma’s bid for president but the charges against him were dropped on a technicality in 2009.

He became president shortly afterwards, but his opponents fought a lengthy legal battle to have them reinstated.

Zuma countered with his own legal challenges and representations to Abrahams, whose announcement will come at 1330 GMT, according to NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku.

South Africa’s High Court reinstated the charges in 2016 and the Supreme Court upheld that decision last year, rejecting an appeal by Zuma and describing the NPA’s initial decision to set aside the charges as “irrational”.

It then fell to Abrahams to decide whether or not the NPA would pursue a case against Zuma, who resigned as head of state on Feb 14 on the orders of the ANC.

Zuma has also been implicated by South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog in a 2016 report that alleges the Gupta family, billionaire friends of Zuma, used links with him to win state contracts.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Eight injured in Georgia ski chair lift crush

Eight injured in Georgia ski chair lift crush

 Updated 3 hours ago
Death and exodus as two Syria assaults escalate

Death and exodus as two Syria assaults escalate

 Updated 3 hours ago
Two dead, three injured in suicide attack in Kabul

Two dead, three injured in suicide attack in Kabul

Updated 2 hours ago
Mini cars drive away children’s fears of surgery

Mini cars drive away children’s fears of surgery

 Updated 4 hours ago
Xi gets second term with powerful ally as VP

Xi gets second term with powerful ally as VP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-FBI deputy McCabe, Trump target, fired days before retirement

Ex-FBI deputy McCabe, Trump target, fired days before retirement

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
South Africa hits fallen Zuma with arms deal corruption charges

South Africa hits fallen Zuma with arms deal corruption charges

 Updated 6 hours ago
Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car ramming

Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car ramming

 Updated 9 hours ago
European powers propose new Iran sanctions to meet Trump ultimatum

European powers propose new Iran sanctions to meet Trump ultimatum

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM