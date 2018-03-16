Emirates crew member dies after falling from parked plane

An Emirates airline flight attendant has died after she fell from the emergency door of a parked airplane in Uganda's Entebbe airport, BBC reported.

According to reports, the hostess of the Dubai-based airline was preparing the flight for boarding when the incident happened.



A spokesperson said, the woman, whose nationality has not been revealed, was rushed to Kisubi hospital 16 kilometres away but died soon after.

Photo: Sources

Uganda's aviation authorities said they have launched an investigation into the incident.

The flight attendant "appeared to have opened the emergency door" and unfortunately "fell off an aircraft that had safely landed and parked", a statement said.

Kisubi hospital's spokesperson Edward Zabonna told the BBC that the crew member had injuries "all over her face and knees".

Zabonna said that she had been "unconscious but alive" when she arrived at the hospital on Wednesday evening but died soon after.

"A member of our cabin crew unfortunately fell from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding,” AFP quoted a statement from Emirates Airline as saying.

The airline promised its "full cooperation" with the investigation.