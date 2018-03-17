PTI members throw eggs, tomatoes to express anger at Ayesha Gulalai

BAHAWALPUR: Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) women wing threw eggs and tomatoes to express their anger at MNA Ayesha Gulalai as she arrived at a hotel in Bahawalpur Friday evening.



Gulalai, who had announced to quit the party in early August last year after levelling allegations of harassment and corruption against PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, was invited to Bahawalpur by Suba Bahawalpur Bahali Tehreek (SBBT) activists.

In response to the ‘go Gulalai go’ chants by PTI members, activists of the SBBT shouted ‘go Imran go’ and ‘ro (cry) Imran ro (cry)’.

Members of PTI's women wing threw eggs and tomatoes to express their anger at MNA Ayesha Gulalai outside a hotel in Bahawalpur Friday evening. Photo: Geo News

Talking to the media after the incident, the MNA said she did not want to comment on the people chanting 'go Gulalai go.'

"They are not at fault; they are my brothers and sisters," she said.

Incidents of attacking political leaders have increased in the present month.

A former seminary student hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu on March 11 – a day after a person threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif while he was addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N convention.

Last month, a man hurled a shoe at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers' convention in Narowal.

