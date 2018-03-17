Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 17 2018
PPP to debate Article 62, 63 in Parliament after election: Bilawal

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

In an interview with a private channel, Bilawal criticised Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz and said he has ruined Charter of Democracy

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday said that the party had previously also tried to amend Article 62 and 63 and has decided to debate on it in the Parliament again after the upcoming general election.

In an interview with a private channel, Bilawal criticised Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz and said he has ruined Charter of Democracy, an agreement Nawaz and then-PPP chief Benazir Bhutto had signed in 2006.

Commenting on the recent Senate elections, Bilawal said the party had already decided on names before Nawaz announced to support Raza Rabbani for Senate chairmanship.

PML-N and its allies had announced to support Rabbani if fielded by PPP, however, the latter supported independent candidate from Balochistan Sadiq Sanjrani for the post.

“Did Nawaz ask Rabbani if he wants to become Senate chairman,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chief reiterated his stance that both Rabbani and Farhatullah Babar are an integral part of the party, adding that Rabbani will contest general elections on a National Assembly seat from Karachi.

Responding to a question on Asif Zardari’s criticism on Rabbani, Bilawal said he has no knowledge of Rabbani supporting Nawaz in his violation of the 18th Amendment. Zardari’s statement doesn’t necessarily mean he is angry at Rabbani, Bilawal said.

