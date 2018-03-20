Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
REUTERS

As US opioid crisis grows, Trump calls for death penalty for dealers

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

President Donald Trump spelled out in new detail several steps he favoUrs to fight a US epidemic of opioid abuse, including the execution of drug dealers, a proposal that has gained little support from drug abuse and judicial experts.

At an event in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump unveiled an anti-opioid abuse plan, including his death penalty recommendation, new funding for other initiatives and stiffer sentencing laws for drug dealers.

He said the United States must “get tough” on opioids. “And that toughness includes the death penalty,” he said. Neither Trump nor the White House gave further details as to when it would be appropriate to seek the death penalty.

Trump said that he was working with Congress to find $6 billion in new funding for 2018 and 2019 to fight the opioid crisis. The plan will also seek to cut opioid prescriptions by a third over three years by changing federal programs, he said.

Addiction to opioids - mainly prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl - is a growing US problem, especially in rural areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016.

For Trump, the New Hampshire visit returned him to a state that gave him a key Republican primary election win when he was a political newcomer in 2016. Back then, he promised to tackle the opioid crisis, which is severe in the New England state.

In October, he declared the crisis a public health emergency, but without providing more money. Some critics, including Democratic lawmakers, said then that the declaration was meaningless without additional funds.

In Manchester, Trump stopped at a local fire station that helps addicts get treatment. He was greeted by roughly 200 protesters, some chanting “You talk, we die.”

Others carried signs, including one that read “Donald J Duterte,” a reference to the Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte, whose brutal crackdown on drugs has lead to thousands of deaths.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Who is Cambridge Analytica and what did it do?

Who is Cambridge Analytica and what did it do?

 Updated 57 minutes ago
UK firm in Facebook row suspends CEO as lawmakers demand answers

UK firm in Facebook row suspends CEO as lawmakers demand answers

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former French president Sarkozy held in Libya financing probe

Former French president Sarkozy held in Libya financing probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Gunman wounds two students, wounded by security, at Maryland high school

Gunman wounds two students, wounded by security, at Maryland high school

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistani cultural evening celebrated in Poland

Pakistani cultural evening celebrated in Poland

Updated 19 hours ago
Saudi billionaire Al-Waleed 'forgives' Ritz ordeal

Saudi billionaire Al-Waleed 'forgives' Ritz ordeal

Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Package detonates at FedEx facility in Texas: reports

Package detonates at FedEx facility in Texas: reports

 Updated 12 hours ago
20 dead as powerful storm hits Madagascar

20 dead as powerful storm hits Madagascar

 Updated 12 hours ago
World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM