Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
Ashraf Khan
,
Riaz Andy

Dollar ends the day at Rs115.14 in interbank market

By
Ashraf Khan
,
Riaz Andy

Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

Photo: Reuters 

KARACHI: The US dollar stands at Rs116 in the open market, forex association president Malik Bosan said on Wednesday while it is being traded at Rs115.50 in the interbank market.

As a result, the Euro has increased by Rs3 to reach Rs140.50 whereas the Pound stands at Rs160 after an increase of Rs4. The Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham also increased by 80 paisas and 70 paisas respectively to stand at Rs30.60 and Rs31.20.  

On Tuesday, the rupee fell from 110.57 a dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market to 115 at the close of business. The 4.51 per cent fall in a single day unsettled the market and was the highest recorded depreciation in the currency’s value since 2008.

Dollar shoots to Rs115.50 in interbank market

According to forex dealers, the dollar increased by Rs4.93 in the interbank market

The surge in dollar’s value has been attributed to Pakistan’s reliance on imported goods. The country’s trade deficit has stood at almost $20 billion in the past eight months, according to statistics issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

Pakistan’s imports amount up to $35 billion dollars while the exports stand at a meagre $16 billion, leaving a huge gap between the payments received and made.

The SBP has attributed the rupee’s depreciation, which it says it is closely monitoring, to market forces. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

No material impact expected if Pakistan included in FATF grey list: Moody's

No material impact expected if Pakistan included in FATF grey list: Moody's

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan open for all investors, minister dismisses notion 'Chinese are taking over'

Pakistan open for all investors, minister dismisses notion 'Chinese are taking over'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

 Updated yesterday
Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

 Updated yesterday
Dollar shoots to Rs115.50 in interbank market

Dollar shoots to Rs115.50 in interbank market

 Updated yesterday
Dropbox IPO oversubscribed: sources

Dropbox IPO oversubscribed: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

 Updated 2 days ago
Powell's Fed to show policy caution, shun political friction

Powell's Fed to show policy caution, shun political friction

 Updated 2 days ago
State Bank data shows Foreign Investment up by 85 percent

State Bank data shows Foreign Investment up by 85 percent

Updated 5 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM