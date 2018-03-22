Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
Six arrested in Karachi raid

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

KARACHI: At least six suspects were arrested Wednesday night during a raid carried out in the city's Orangi Town, the area's police official said.

Following search operations conducted in various locales of Orangi Town, authorities managed to round up six suspects, Abid Ali Baloch, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Orangi, said.

The arrestees include drug-sellers and street criminals, Baloch noted, adding that weapons, contraband, and gambling chits were recovered from them.

