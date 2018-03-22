Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
AFP

At least 17 killed in Thai bus crash

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

At least 17 people were killed and dozens of others wounded when a bus travelling in northeastern Thailand veered off the road and smashed into a tree. Photo: Twitter
 

BANGKOK: At least 17 people were killed and dozens of others wounded when a bus travelling in northeastern Thailand veered off the road and smashed into a tree, authorities said Thursday.

The accident occurred Wednesday evening in Thailand´s Nakhon Ratchasima province with the double-decker bus carrying around 50 people returning home from a holiday.

"The current death toll is 17, and 33 are injured," an official from the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial emergency medical service told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Photos in local media of the accident's aftermath showed part of the bus lying on its side and officials standing beside a row of body bags.

Among the injured, some 10 people are in critical condition and receiving care at a nearby hospital, the official added.

The head of the Nakhon Ratchasima disaster prevention and mitigation department said the bus driver lost control while the vehicle was going downhill, before it veered off the road and jumped a traffic island then smashed into a large tree.

"The bus was torn into two parts," he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Pornpattana Pisitkarn from the Udomsap police station near where the accident occurred said the bus breaks appeared to have failed.

Thailand´s roads are some of the most lethal in the world, killing around 24,000 people each year according to the World Health Organization.

More than half of accidents involve motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians though bus crashes involving tourists and migrant workers are also common.

On November 13, Myanmar nationals were killed when their van collided with a truck in central Thailand and burst into flames.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

 Updated an hour ago
UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

 Updated 3 hours ago
Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

 Updated 5 hours ago
Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

 Updated 14 hours ago
600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM