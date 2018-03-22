Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

DG LDA misrepresented facts in Supreme Court, says Dar

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on March 21, 2018 had taken a suo motu notice of the uprooting of a portion of a park for the construction of a road leading to Senator Ishaq Dar's residence. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday alleged that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman had misrepresented facts in the Supreme Court regarding a case pertaining to the uprooting of a park for construction of a road leading to his residence.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Nisar, had summoned the LDA chief at the Lahore Registry today after taking suo motu notice of the case a day before.

"DG LDA said he wanted to widen the road in front of my house," Dar said in an interview to a private television channel. "He asked for my permission to widen road and I said I had no objections but suggested that he ask other residents."  

The senator also denied placing a call to Zaman.

"Zaman's statement about me talking to him over the phone is incorrect," Dar said. "The court should collect all the facts." 

The senator denied having issued any verbal orders to the incumbent DG LDA. 

"Is the LDA operating on phone calls," Dar lashed out. "I never gave any such instructions to anyone." 

CJP reprimands DG LDA for uprooting park on Ishaq Dar’s directions

DG LDA said Dar had directed him over the phone to make the road

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had earlier today reprimanded Zaman for allowing a portion of the said park to be uprooted for the construction of a road leading to Dar's residence and ordered the DG LDA to restore the park within 10 days. 

The apex court had also issued directives to recover the cost of the park's restoration from the senator. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

 Updated 5 hours ago
Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

 Updated 7 hours ago
Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
SBP denies issuance of Rs10,000 banknote

SBP denies issuance of Rs10,000 banknote

 Updated 10 hours ago
‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

Updated 11 hours ago
Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM