DG LDA misrepresented facts in Supreme Court, says Dar

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on March 21, 2018 had taken a suo motu notice of the uprooting of a portion of a park for the construction of a road leading to Senator Ishaq Dar's residence. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday alleged that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman had misrepresented facts in the Supreme Court regarding a case pertaining to the uprooting of a park for construction of a road leading to his residence.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Nisar, had summoned the LDA chief at the Lahore Registry today after taking suo motu notice of the case a day before.



"DG LDA said he wanted to widen the road in front of my house," Dar said in an interview to a private television channel. "He asked for my permission to widen road and I said I had no objections but suggested that he ask other residents."

The senator also denied placing a call to Zaman.

"Zaman's statement about me talking to him over the phone is incorrect," Dar said. "The court should collect all the facts."

The senator denied having issued any verbal orders to the incumbent DG LDA.

"Is the LDA operating on phone calls," Dar lashed out. "I never gave any such instructions to anyone."

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had earlier today reprimanded Zaman for allowing a portion of the said park to be uprooted for the construction of a road leading to Dar's residence and ordered the DG LDA to restore the park within 10 days.

The apex court had also issued directives to recover the cost of the park's restoration from the senator.