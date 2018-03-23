Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Mar 23 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Masood Khalid the Pakistani ambassador to China hoisting the flag at the Pakistani embassy in Beijing. Photo: Geo News
 

BEIJING: The Pakistani embassy in Beijing celebrated Pakistan Day today with a flag hoisting ceremony.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem. Masood Khalid, the Pakistani ambassador to China, raised the flag with the national anthem tune playing and the Pakistan Army officers at the embassy saluting the flag.

The ambassador commended the Pakistani community in bringing honour to the country and realising the dreams of the founding fathers to attain glory for Pakistan. He also highlighted the importance of the Pakistan-China relationship and CPEC. He said, “both countries desire development peace and stability in the region”.

He also read out President Mamnoon Husain’s message which said, “We should always work hard to make the nation proud. We need to reiterate our strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for Pakistan”.

Relaying Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s message, the ambassador said, “Pakistan is a great nation and people should remember the sacrifices of the martyrs”.

Students from the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing attending the Pakistan Day celebrations at the embassy. Photo: Geo News 
 

A large number of people from the Pakistani community attended the ceremony expressing their love for their country while students from the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing presented national songs.

Later in the day, the Pakistani Embassy will be hosting a banquet to celebrate the day which will be attended by a high number of Chinese officials, ambassadors from different countries, members of the business community and Pakistanis living in the country. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

 Updated an hour ago
UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

 Updated 3 hours ago
Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

 Updated 5 hours ago
Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

 Updated 14 hours ago
600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

 Updated 16 hours ago
Indian airliner makes history by flying to Israel via Saudi airspace

Indian airliner makes history by flying to Israel via Saudi airspace

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM