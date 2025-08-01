South Korea's Yoon resists questioning by lying in underwear

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. — Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol lay on his prison cell floor in his underwear to resist attempts to interrogate him, prosecutors said Friday.

Prosecutors obtained a fresh arrest warrant on Thursday to forcibly bring the former leader in for questioning over allegations of election tampering.

However, they were "unable to do so due to his strong refusal", prosecutor Oh Jeong-hee told reporters.

"The suspect refused arrest while lying on the floor without wearing his prison-issued clothing," she said.

"Due to concerns over safety incidents, physical force was withheld, and the execution of the warrant was temporarily suspended."

Yoon was wearing "a sleeveless top and prison-issued briefs," prosecutors said, calling it the "most appropriate way" to describe his attire given the "serious nature of the situation".

There was no information on the colour of his underclothing, they added.

Prosecutors informed Yoon they would have to carry out physical force if necessary in the next attempt.

Yoon was arrested after he tried to impose martial law on December 3, sending troops to parliament to prevent lawmakers from voting down his declaration and plunging the country into political turmoil.

He faces a litany of charges, from insurrection to election tampering, but has refused multiple times to appear at his summons.

Yoon’s legal team said the prosecutors had shown a "disturbing disregard" for "basic human decency".

"The special counsel turned what should have been a press briefing into a stage for personal humiliation," Yoon’s lawyer Yoo Jeong-hwa told AFP.

"What kind of legal institution in a civilised country gives a real-time report and commentary to journalists on a detainee’s clothing, especially in a cramped cell nearing 40 degrees (Celsius) (104 degrees Fahrenheit)?"

Yoon’s lawyers said the former president suffers from "several underlying conditions that pose significant challenges to maintaining his health", making it difficult for him to fully cooperate with the investigation.