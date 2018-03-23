Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Mar 23 2018
By
AFP

Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

By
AFP

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Photo: AFP

At least two people were killed after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Daesh group opened fire and took hostages at a supermarket in southwest France on Friday.

A security source said the two were killed in the attack at a Super U store in the town of Trebes.

Armed police were also responding to the earlier shooting of a policeman in the town of Carcassonne, 15 minutes drive away, which took place at around 11 am (1000 GMT).

It was unclear if the two incidents were linked.

In Trebes, a picturesque medieval town of around 5,000 people, the man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard," a source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Local authorities tweeted that the area was off-limits to the public.

If the link to Daesh is confirmed, the attack would be the first major incident since the election of centrist President Emmanuel Macron in May last year.

The shootings come with France still on high alert after a string of  attacks since 2015, starting in January that year with the assault on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that left 12 people dead.

France also suffered major attacks in Paris in November 2015 when Daesh killed 130 people at bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert venue and the national stadium.

In July 2016, in another attack claimed by Daesh, a man drove a truck through revellers celebrating Bastille Day, killing 84 people.

A state of emergency put in place just after the Paris attacks was finally lifted in October last year, but soldiers continue to patrol major tourist sites and transport hubs under an anti-terror mission.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

 Updated an hour ago
UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

 Updated 3 hours ago
Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

 Updated 5 hours ago
China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

Updated 17 hours ago
Indian airliner makes history by flying to Israel via Saudi airspace

Indian airliner makes history by flying to Israel via Saudi airspace

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM