Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Mar 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 23, 2018

A car bomb explosion in Lashkargah City in Helmand province on Friday evening killed 15 people and wounded 51 others, local officials confirmed. Photo: Geo News file

LASHKARGAH: A car bomb explosion in Lashkargah City in Helmand province on Friday evening killed 15 people and wounded 51 others, local officials confirmed.

Helmand governor's spokesman Omar Zwak said the explosion happened close to a local stadium in the city.

According to Afghan police officials, the explosion happened at the entrance of the stadium in Lashkargah after a wrestling match taking place at the venue had ended.  

President Ashraf Ghani in a statement condemned the attack and said "the enemies of Afghanistan cannot prevent the celebration of traditional, religious and cultural events in the country".

United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also confirmed the incident and said on twitter “verifying disturbing reports of attack outside sports stadium in Helmand.

“Attacks directed at civilians are clear violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.”

No group has claimed responsibility of the explosion.

At least 32 killed, 52 injured in Kabul bombing: Afghan health ministry

Explosion came as the city was celebrating the Nawruz holiday marking the start of the Persian new year

The incident comes two days after a suicide bomber blew himself up near near the Kart-e Sakhi shrine in Kabul, killing at least 32 people and wounding 52 as the Afghan capital celebrated the Nawruz holiday marking the start of the Persian new year.

The explosion underlined the threat to Kabul from militant attacks despite government promises to tighten security in the wake of an attack in January that killed around 100 people.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

US poised for largest gun control protest in a generation

US poised for largest gun control protest in a generation

 Updated 2 hours ago
Portuguese pilot held after being found drunk in cockpit

Portuguese pilot held after being found drunk in cockpit

 Updated 4 hours ago
French gendarme who took place of hostage dies of gunshot wounds

French gendarme who took place of hostage dies of gunshot wounds

 Updated 4 hours ago
Creation of Pakistan a ‘milestone’: British MP Saqib Javid

Creation of Pakistan a ‘milestone’: British MP Saqib Javid

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bombing kills two in Egypt’s Alexandria, targets security chief

Bombing kills two in Egypt’s Alexandria, targets security chief

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia arming Afghan Taliban: US general

Russia arming Afghan Taliban: US general

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM