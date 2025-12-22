Iran says missile programme defensive, non-negotiable

Iranian ballistic missiles are displayed during the ceremony of joining the Armed Forces, in Tehran, Iran. — Reuters/File

Iran’s defence capabilities designed to deter aggressors: official.

Israel expresses concern over Iran’s missile production: report.

Israel seeks to attack it again to curtail those efforts, says report.



Iran insisted on Monday that its missile programme was defensive in nature and designed to dissuade attack, while adding that the existence of its arsenal was not up for debate.

Israel had presented Iran’s ballistic missiles, along with its nuclear programme, as the two main threats it sought to neutralise during the 12-day war the foes fought in June.

"Iran’s missile programme was developed to defend Iran’s territory, not for negotiation," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a weekly press conference.

"Therefore, Iran’s defence capabilities, designed to deter aggressors from any thought of attacking Iran, are not a matter that could be talked about."

Iran’s ballistic capabilities put Israel within striking distance, and after Israel’s unprecedented attacks that sparked the war in June, Tehran responded with waves of missiles and drones launched at Israeli cities.

According to US broadcaster NBC, Israel is growing increasingly concerned that Iran is seeking to rebuild and expand its missile production following the war, and may seek to attack it again to curtail those efforts.

During a planned visit to the US later this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is expected to present US President Donald Trump with options for the US to join or assist in any new military operations", NBC reported, citing an unnamed source with direct knowledge of the plans and former US officials briefed on them.

Over the course of the recent war, Israel struck military sites, nuclear facilities and residential areas, killing more than 1,000 people.

Israel reported more than 50 Iranian missile strikes inside its territory that killed 28 people.

The US briefly joined its ally in striking Iran’s nuclear facilities before declaring a ceasefire.

Iran once procured much of its weaponry from the United States, but following the break in diplomatic relations after its 1979 Islamic revolution, it had to develop its own domestic arms industry.