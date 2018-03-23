Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Thursday said he will make efforts to suggest a caretaker government setup acceptable by all political parties of the country.

In an informal conversation with journalists earlier today, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said that consultations with political parties were not required as the responsibility of appointing a caretaker governmnet lies with the speaker and opposition leader of the Lower House of the Parliament.

Shah was referring to a statement by Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who, a day earlier, had said that the leaders of all political parties should sit together for a discussion on the caretaker setup.



"I suppose Mian sahib does not know the prescribed way for the caretaker set up," the PPP leader said. "There is no need to consult any party for a caretaker setup."

Shah further said that talks had been held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shafqat Mehmood as a mere formality but the party's rejection of the caretaker setup holds no significance.

Speaking to the media on Thursday outside the accountability court, Nawaz had said that many matters regarding the jurisdiction and authority of a caretaker government were yet to be decided and expressed the need for all political parties to sit together for a discussion on a caretaker setup.

He had stated that his party would support amendments made in the law regarding the caretaker government, adding that the government and opposition together could play a vital role in taking decisions regarding a caretaker government.

As per the Constitution, the prime minister and opposition leader should consult each other for the appointment of a caretaker government.